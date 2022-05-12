Strong thunderstorms possible overnight through Friday early morning

A frontal system from the Northern Plains in tandem with afternoon heating have produced scattered thunderstorms over Upper Michigan, continuing until early Friday morning once the system lifts northeast of the region.

Storms can produce damaging hail and winds plus brief downpours resulting in localized flooding as well as flash flooding -- NWS Alerts HERE.

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue from Friday afternoon through Sunday as a Northern Plains frontal system sweeps west through east over the region.

Temperatures and humidity overall trend above seasonal until the weekend, with a cooldown, drier period early next week as the jet stream dips south of the Upper Peninsula.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain showers early then diminishing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

