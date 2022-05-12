Stroke awareness month: Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - May is stroke awareness month and OSF St. Francis Hospital wants to make sure the community is prepared. According to OSF Health Care, someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds.

Warning signs of a stroke follow the acronym “BE FAST.”

Balance loss, eyes that are blurry, face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty all mean it’s time to call 911.

“We say that time is actually brain and so the sooner you can get to the emergency department for assessment, the more likely we can possibly give you a medication or diagnose what is going on and see what the interventions are,” said Alissa Gorelick, the Emergency Department Medical Director at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF Health Care says someone in the U.S. dies every three and a half minutes from a stroke, so it’s important to be aware and “BE FAST.”

