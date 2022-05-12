Advertisement

Stroke awareness month: Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke

Stroke warning signs.
Stroke warning signs.(OSF Health Care)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - May is stroke awareness month and OSF St. Francis Hospital wants to make sure the community is prepared. According to OSF Health Care, someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds.

Warning signs of a stroke follow the acronym “BE FAST.”

Balance loss, eyes that are blurry, face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty all mean it’s time to call 911.

“We say that time is actually brain and so the sooner you can get to the emergency department for assessment, the more likely we can possibly give you a medication or diagnose what is going on and see what the interventions are,” said Alissa Gorelick, the Emergency Department Medical Director at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF Health Care says someone in the U.S. dies every three and a half minutes from a stroke, so it’s important to be aware and “BE FAST.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe in Chocolay Township
Helen Elizabeth Kontio
MSP asks for public’s help locating missing woman in Palmer
Sheriff's Office says to never give out important information
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office warns of recent scams
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette County Search and Rescue has been busy with several operations in the last two weeks.
Marquette County Search and Rescue shares outdoor safety tips
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (05/12/2022)
The House Chambers at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
UP lawmakers share views on proposed changes for state term limits
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 05/12/2022