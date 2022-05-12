Advertisement

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift to host a mobile food pantry Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, May 12.

Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until 12:00 p.m. Food will be available for approximately 300 families. This will be a drive-thru event with directions given by parking lot attendants.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any boxes to this event.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Please call 906.249.1715 with questions.

