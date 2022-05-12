Reminder: Spring weather brings more bikers to UP roads

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With these abnormally high temperatures sticking around into the weekend, many are taking their motorcycles out for the first time.

May is ‘Motorcycle Safety Month’, and many are itching to get out and ride. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio says for all riders to make sure everything is all checked and ready to go.

“Make sure that your motorcycle is well maintained and ready for the spring and summer riding seasons. That starts with by just making sure that tires are in good shape, the pressure on the tires are good, all that your lights are working on your motorcycle and the braking system is in good working condition,” Giannunzio said.

Though it isn’t just cyclists who need to be safe during the warmer months. Giannunzio says automobile drivers should be more vigilant as motorcycles are smaller than your average car.

“Take a second look, especially right now because those motorcycles are going to be coming. They’re harder to see, we’re not used to seeing them, so if you take that second look it might save somebody’s life instead of pulling out in front of them and causing a crash,” Giannunzio said.

For those who are looking to get into the hobby the general manager of Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson, Mac McAdam has some advice for newcomers.

“If you’re a new rider, we highly recommend you to connect with some of the various riding clubs in the area. We sponsor a Harley owners’ group here at Bald Eagle, the Hog Chapter, and these organizations are great for embracing new riders,” McAdam said.

Helmets are not required in Michigan, but both Bald Eagle and the MSP encourage riders to wear one. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, half of the motorcyclists killed on Michigan roads in 2019 were not wearing helmets. McAdam says summer classes at the store teach more important safety tips.

“We spend a lot of time teaching you how to avoid issues, how to be safe on the road and what to do if the situation does start to get a little hairy. How for you to avoid the accident and how you see it before it becomes a problem,” McAdam said.

McAdam said the U.P. is a growing riding destination and is seeing more motorcycles on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.