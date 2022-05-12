Advertisement

Norway Catholic schools hosts second annual ‘STREAM night’

One of the displayed projects about the parts of a plant
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Catholic school hosted an evening event to show off student work to parents.

Holy Spirit Catholic School in Norway hosted its second annual “STREAM” night. Science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math projects were all on display.

Families got to visit with community partners like Iron Mountain Fire Department and Bellin Health. Staff said they want to expose students to all possible career paths.

“Most jobs these students will be looking to get into will involve STEM-related aspects. Those fields all blend together. When we are teaching language arts, I am also teaching science and vis versa,” said Heidi Hansen, Holy Spirit Catholic School Teacher.

Hansen said this is the first major event parents were able to attend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and she looks forward to getting more community partners for “STREAM” night next year.

