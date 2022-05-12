Advertisement

Mental health services forum held at Portage Lake District Library

Dial Help and Unite Mental Health and Wellness among the agencies who explained what they offered to those struggling
Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area welcomed multiple Copper Country agencies, who...
Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area welcomed multiple Copper Country agencies, who explained what they are doing to help those who are struggling(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, a support group in the Copper Country was looking to help reduce the stigma.

The Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area held a services forum at Houghton’s Portage Lake District Library. Around 20 community members listened to representatives of different Copper Country mental health agencies and what they say they are doing for people seeking help with brain health issues or crisis issues.

Among the services present were Dial Help, Unite Mental Health and Wellness, and Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds.

“We need to look after our neighbors,” said group member Catherine Paavola. “Each one of us can be a friend to someone else in our community who is suffering from a crisis.”

Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area meets the second Tuesday of every month from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Portage Lake District Library.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

FILE. Houghton Farmers Market.
Houghton County farmers markets collaborate to strengthen community
Kevin Hines to speak at UP schools
Kevin Hines plans to speak to U.P. schools Thursday
The NWF is one of many groups in opposition to Enbridge’s oil pipeline which runs through the...
Wildlife Federation questions Line 5 one year after state orders closure
First annual Munising Women Health Fair
Munising Memorial its first annual Women’s Health Fair