Mental health services forum held at Portage Lake District Library

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, a support group in the Copper Country was looking to help reduce the stigma.

The Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area held a services forum at Houghton’s Portage Lake District Library. Around 20 community members listened to representatives of different Copper Country mental health agencies and what they say they are doing for people seeking help with brain health issues or crisis issues.

Among the services present were Dial Help, Unite Mental Health and Wellness, and Keweenaw Support 4 Healthy Minds.

“We need to look after our neighbors,” said group member Catherine Paavola. “Each one of us can be a friend to someone else in our community who is suffering from a crisis.”

Mental Health Support Group - Keweenaw Area meets the second Tuesday of every month from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Portage Lake District Library.

