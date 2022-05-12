Advertisement

Meet the artist: Zero Degrees Art Gallery holding reception for wildlife oil painter

Meegan Flannery’s artist reception is happening this Saturday, May 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Meegan Flannery's display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.
Meegan Flannery's display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can meet the artist and take home a large oil painting this Saturday at Meegan Flannery’s artist reception.

Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting the gathering from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on May 14.

Flannery shares some of her inspiration behind her large body of work:

Take a look at Meegan Flannery's work on display for the month of May at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.

The oil painter offers a bit of advice for creatives and non-creatives alike:

Artist Meegan Flannery shows off her display of paintings at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Flannery’s work is on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery for the month of May only.

The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

