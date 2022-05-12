Meet the artist: Zero Degrees Art Gallery holding reception for wildlife oil painter
Meegan Flannery’s artist reception is happening this Saturday, May 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can meet the artist and take home a large oil painting this Saturday at Meegan Flannery’s artist reception.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery is hosting the gathering from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on May 14.
Flannery shares some of her inspiration behind her large body of work:
The oil painter offers a bit of advice for creatives and non-creatives alike:
Flannery’s work is on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery for the month of May only.
The gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.
