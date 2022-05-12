Advertisement

MDOT holds public meeting about upcoming road construction

2023 project set to repair and upgrade portions of US-141
The Michigan Department of Transportation held a public meeting regarding an upcoming road construction project along US-141.(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation held a public meeting regarding an upcoming road construction project.

The $8.3 million project which is set for the summer of 2023 will be performing joint repairs and resurfacing US-41 and M-28 from Iroquois Drive to Brickyard Road in the city and township of Negaunee and Marquette Township.

“As with all of our road construction projects we ask that people when you’re driving through them to pay extra close attention and be careful and watch out for road workers and be courteous to everyone as you’re driving by. Just be safe and not distracted while you drive through the job,” said Rob Tervo, manager of the MDOT Ishpeming Transport Center.

In addition to the repairs, they will also be reconfiguring the crossovers from the east intersection with heritage drive. MDOT hopes that these new configurations will help make traffic run smoother and limit the danger of the busy stretch of road.

The project will start in the early part of summer 2023 and take most of the season to complete fully.

