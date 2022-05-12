MDHHS seeking proposals to prevent vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is accepting proposals for services to help prevent elder and vulnerable adult abuse.

The MDHHS Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration is working to ensure all people at risk for elder or vulnerable adult abuse have access to prevention services and a range of resources.

Eligible applicants include government, educational and nonprofit organizations that provide prevention services to populations at risk of elder or vulnerable adult abuse.

Applicants must develop proposals that fall within one of six areas:

Mediation: Develop programs or processes to allow older adults and their care team to create mutually acceptable solutions to disputes.

Hoarding: Develop programs and/or processes that work with multi-disciplinary partners to address hoarding and develop long-term viable solutions.

Safe Housing: Identify and develop systems or solutions to assist elder abuse survivors and/or those elder adults in potential abuse situations to transition to sustainable long-term housing.

Forensic Accounting: Improve the prevention and prosecution of financial exploitation.

Elder Death Review Team: Develop or expand elder death review teams to work with medical examiners to identify gaps in justice for elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation victims, and develop and implement actionable solutions.

Investigative Team: Develop or expand investigative teams to work with law enforcement, prosecutor, and adult protective services to identify gaps in justice for elder abuse, neglect and exploitation victims, and develop and implement solutions.

The funding priorities for this application period include proposals that develop new services or enhance existing ones; demonstrate the financial or other value to elder or vulnerable adults, family members, and the community; and identify measurable objectives, metrics and outcomes.

The award period is Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023. MDHHS expects to award approximately $500,000 to up to six applicants, with a minimum award of $75,000 and a maximum award of $200,000 per applicant.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., on Friday, June 24.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and click the “About EGrAMS” link on the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete Request for Proposal document can be accessed on the EGrAMS website in the “Current Grants” section by clicking the “Health and Aging Services Administration” link and accessing the “PRVNT-2023″ grant program.

