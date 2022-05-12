Marquette County Search and Rescue shares outdoor safety tips

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Search and Rescue has been busy with several operations in the last two weeks.

Search and rescue leaders are giving safety tips to try and prevent future tragedies. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the search and rescue volunteer team consists of 32 members and is overseen by the Special Operations Division.

“It is supported through a millage for the search and rescue that pays for all the different equipment and different vehicles, as well as training,” said Zyburt.

The Special Operations Division Sgt. Erroll Lukkarinen said, on average, the team responds to about 40 different calls every year and busy years such as this one are normal.

However, there are actions people can take to try and avoid tragedies.

“If you are venturing outside make sure you always tell someone where you’re going and have some type of survival pack. Usually have a buddy, if you’re going to be outside take someone with you,” said Lukkarinen.

There is also a preventable way to help people who have Alzheimer’s, autism, traumatic brain injuries, or any other disorder that could lead someone to wander off. Project Life Tracker is a partnership with the Marquette County Sheriff’s office and the Commission on Aging: Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s a brace that goes on the person and if they do wander away then we have rescuers that have a receiver that would be able to locate that individual,” said Lukkarinen.

The search and rescue team is also looking for more volunteers. More members would improve search efforts.

Volunteer team lead Erica Thomas explained why someone should sign up.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to the community that you’re apart of. It s a great way to be there for people, for families and those who are missing, and be there for someone on one of their worst days,” said Thomas.

If you are interested in volunteering you can click here.

