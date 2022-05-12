Houghton County farmers markets collaborate to strengthen community

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The farmers markets of Houghton, Hancock, and Calumet are one step closer to launching a new collaborative effort to benefit their respective communities.

In April, the new “From the Ground Farmers Market Collective” was still looking for a market manager. Now, Main Street Calumet’s Executive Director, Leah Polzien, says that the search may be soon coming to a close.

“Our committee did meet today, we have our first choice, and we’re ready to offer that job,” said Polzien.

This new position would act as a bridge between the three markets, allowing for expanded local food access across the region.

“We’re really trying to promote local produce, local meat, local eggs, and local products made by local artisans as well,” said Hancock’s Downtown Development Authority Coordinator, Deborah Mann.

The future goal of this collaboration is the formation of a non-profit, and even ideas of a permanent location are being considered to host a year-round market.

“Perhaps someday we’ll be able to purchase some kind of infrastructure that we can actually have a market that is housed in an area where it’s not in the elements,” Mann added.

Despite these numerous changes, Polzien says the farmer’s market experience will remain unchanged.

“It should have the same feel, great community feel, (and) great experience to get out in your community,” said Polzien. “Talk with your food producers and growers, and buy some great produce.”

The Collective is accepting vendor applications until May 28. If you are interested, you can check out their website at Calumet Farmers Market - Main Street Calumet., the Houghton Farmers Market Facebook page, and/or the Hancock Farmers Market Facebook page.

