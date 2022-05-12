Finlandia wraps up season by splitting doubleheader with Northland Baseball

ASHLAND, wISC. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacob Mead had a record day as the Finlandia University baseball team (4-36) split with Northland (5-28), Wednesday afternoon at Lumberjack Field. The Lions lost 4-1 and won the nightcap 6-4.

Game 1

Northland took a 1-0 lead after two innings. In the third inning, freshman Garrett Alton singled and freshman Brandon Gaskin drew a walk.

Sophomore Chance White singled to score Alton and tie the game up. The Lumberjacks scored twice in the bottom half to take the lead back.

In each of the last three innings, Finlandia had a runner on with one out. Northland managed to hold them off.

For Finlandia, in the first inning, Mead had his 40th hit of the season tying the mark set in 2007 by Shawn Wickersheim. Junior Tyler Hale (0-4) gave up three hits, three runs with two earned, walked five and struck out seven in five innings.

For Northland, Jesse Carmona (2-2) gave up five hits, one run, walked two and struck out 11 in for the seven-inning complete game win.

Game 2

The Lumberjacks scored twice in the first inning. In the third inning, freshman Erik Johnson and Alton singled. They both moved a base on a pass ball; Johnson would score on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Jacob Godoshian.

Gaskin doubled to left field to score Alton. Senior Christian Frederick singled to push Gaskin across the plate and make it 3-2, Lions.

FinnU added a run in the fifth inning to make it 4-2. Northland would score two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up.

In the sixth inning, Johnson was sent home on a single by Alton to give FinnU the lead 5-4. In the seventh inning, Mead reached on an error and stole second. White singled to score Mead.

The Lumberjacks got two on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Jeff Bishop got a strikeout to end the game.

For Finlandia, White had three hits and drove in two runs while Alton and Frederick had two hits each. Mead’s run in the seventh was his 25th of the season breaking the record of 24 set by Darryl Sage in 2007. Bishop (1-7) gave up six hits, two runs and struck out four in three innings.

For Northland, Ridge Guyette had three hits and drove in three runs. Zack Nelson (0-8) gave up two hits, two runs which were both unearned and struck out two in two innings.

Finlandia has finished the 2022 season.

