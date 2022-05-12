Federal program could save Americans money on internet bill

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Millions of Americans could get relief on their internet bill.

The Whitehouse announced the Affordable Connectivity Program last week.

This will allow millions of American households to reduce their internet service cost by $30 per month, or $75 per month for households on tribal lands.

This will have a significant effect on rural areas.

“Rural areas are often economically disadvantaged, so it’s important to provide subsidies so families in rural areas have equitable access to broadband,” said Ryan Soucy, Central U.P. Planning and Development Region Senior Economic and Community Development Planner.

Check to see if you’re qualified or sign up for the program by clicking here.

