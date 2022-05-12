2 fundraisers coming to Marquette in support of Ukraine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family has been raising money for medical supplies to support those in Ukraine. Now, their effort is expanding with community support.

St. Peter Cathedral parishioners Tiffany and Joe Ampe are continuing to provide aid for the people of Ukraine. In April, TV6 reported on their work, raising money for medical supplies before bringing them to the country.

The area has meant a lot to them since adopting their two sons, Henrik and Cazimir.

“We have these connections from the time we were in Ukraine, and relationships we’ve built in the last three and a half years that we’ve had our sons,” Tiffany said. “This is an extension of those relationships. People that we know and care about in Ukraine needed help.”

Currently planning a third trip to Ukraine, the Ampes are getting some extra hands. The Knights of Columbus, with the assistance of Casa Calabria, are holding a spaghetti fundraiser this Saturday.

Ned Stockert, the Grand Knight for Msgr. Nolan Mckevill Council 689, says food will be free and donations are highly recommended.

“We should be able to dissolve our differences in a good way and in a civil way,” said Stockert. “Not in a war-like way.”

All of the money will go toward supplies that will be brought to a maternity hospital in Odessa and a baby orphanage in Mykolaiv.

But wait. There is more. A second fundraiser will be happening next week at Remie’s Tavern, called Polish Yoopers for Ukraine. The event will have a pierogi bar, a polish bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.

“What makes this (fundraiser) special is we’re directly funding and helping those from within the community that are traveling to Ukraine,” said Remie’s Owner and General Manager Russ Modell. “We feel that doing this through our business is a great way on the ground level for people in our community to be able to offer that assistance.”

The Ampes say they are blessed with the help they are receiving.

“We’ve partnered with other people at the church, especially the Knights of Columbus, before, even in raising money to adopt both of our boys, which is very expensive,” Tiffany said. “And then helping with their medical needs. It’s just an extension of how great this community is.”

The Ukrainian Solidarity Fundraiser is this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter Cathedral Hall. And, Polish Yoopers for Ukraine will be held this coming Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Remie’s.

