Advertisement

US Army soldier killed in bear attack on Alaska base

A spokesperson says a U.S. Army soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries...
A spokesperson says a U.S. Army soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(KTUU)
By Connor Matteson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

JBER Spokesperson Erin Eaton wrote in a press release that while training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, a soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries, KTUU reports.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

JBER officials say more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available, and the name of the soldier who died will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
New Mexico wildfire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
Ron Curtis takes TV6's Cody Boyer along for his mail route in Wetmore, Alger County.
Ron the Postman: 85-year-old Wetmore mail carrier plans to retire after four decades of service
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard