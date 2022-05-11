Advertisement

U.P. Ukraine supporters hold ‘Unvictory Day’

Ukraine flag
Ukraine flag(MGN)
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The group ‘Yoopers for Ukraine’ held their first event yesterday evening in Houghton’s Veterans Park.

Dubbing it ‘Unvictory Day,’ in direct opposition to Russia’s annual day of celebration called ‘Victory Day.’

Amongst flags and signs, demonstrators lay in the grass, posing as victims of Russia’s invasion and attacks.

Most notable were the more than two hundred children’s shoes which surrounded them.

“One child’s is a loss for the entire planet. So it’s not just the children in Ukraine. Today we are standing for them, but we’re also standing for children.” said Yoopers for Ukraine co-founder, Nadija Packauska

A similar demonstration took place at Michigan Tech University Walkers Lawn on Tuesday.

Other events are scheduled throughout the month and into June.

For the full schedule, check out their Yoopers for Ukraine .

