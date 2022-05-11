U.P. Michigan Works! launches U.P. Clean Slate spring programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean Slate UP is a U.P. Michigan Works! program. It helps customers remove criminal convictions from their records that occurred in a U.P. district or circuit court.

Darren Widder, UPMW! Policy and Programs Manager, says the program has served about 450 registrants. The group had been holding about one event per month. Now, they are partnering with Safe & Just Michigan, the Michigan State Police, and attorneys Glenn Sarka out of Marquette and Susanna Peters out of Houghton to hold a spring series:

Iron Mountain - Thursday, May 19 (Bay College’s West Campus)

Bessemer – Friday, May 20 (U.P. Michigan Works! Office)

Manistique – Friday, May 20 (U.P. Michigan Works! Office)

Hancock – Saturday, May 21 (U.P. Michigan Works! Office) All the events will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. local time. Attendees will be able to complete the first steps to expungement at the events.



You can check out more event details here.

