ON THIS DAY IN WEATHER: 2006 Rainstorm

On May 11th-12th of 2006, a big rainstorm lead to widespread flooding in Marquette county. Rainfall amounts during those two days ranged from 3.0 to 6.0″ The highest amounts fell in Marquette county exceeding 6.0″. Parts of several county roads were washed out like County Road 550 and County Road 510. The Chocolay River water levels reach flood stage impacting properties along the riverbank.

