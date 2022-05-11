See the UP in 3D like never before

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier UP Heritage Center unveiled a new exhibit showcasing the Upper Peninsula as you’ve never seen it before. It’s called UP 3D and it contains stereographs from the 19th century.

The display features 60 3D images offering attendees a chance to see these photos come to life. The collection was compiled by Jack Deo of Marquette and includes old photography equipment in addition to the stereographs.

“It’s for everyone of all ages, from kids to as old as you can get are going to love this exhibit because it’s going to take them back in time and in a way that they are not used to,” said Dan Truckey, Director for the Beaumier UP Heritage Center.

The exhibit is on display until August 27 and is free for all to attend. The Beaumier Center’s gallery is located at the corner of Seventh Street and Tracy Ave.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.