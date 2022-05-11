Sault Ste. Marie tribe chairperson resigns

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Board of Directors accepted Chairperson Aaron Payment’s resignation at its May 10 meeting, effective immediately.

Payment’s resignation comes after the board censured him in January.

The board is thankful for Payment’s service to the tribe and wishes him well in future endeavors.

The board will consider next steps at its regular May 17 meeting.

Payment served 20 years in elective office, 16 years as chair, two terms as vice-chair and two terms as a board member.

“My commitment going forward is to dedicate my attention and education with three Master’s and a doctorate in education to finding solutions to the persisting low high school and college graduation for American Indians,” said Payment. “American Indians are the only Americans with a constitutional and treaty right to an education, yet have the worst outcomes. I’m dedicating the rest of my career to finding solutions to improve those outcomes.”

Payment said he will continue to serve in a Presidential appointment on the National Advisory Council of Indian Education, including serving as co-chair of the NACIE Annual Report Committee, which is not contingent on being an elected tribal leader.

