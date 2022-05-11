RAMBA kicks off Wednesday rides in downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Range Area Mountain Bike Association, or RAMBA, kicked off their Wednesday night rides for 2022 Wednesday night in downtown Ishpeming.

RAMBA teamed up with Velodrome Coffee and West End Ski and Trail to offer a new place for riders to meet before and after the ride. West End had samples of nutrition products while Velodrome offered a new experimental summer drink.

“People don’t know Wednesday nights down here in Ishpeming are pretty amazing, the crowd is unbelievable, there’s a lot of people that come out to mountain bike and then everyone kind of chips in so Wednesday nights are a great time to come out to Ishpeming, ride the trails, hang out downtown and really enjoy it,” said Brice Sturmer, Velodrome Owner.

After the ride, Congress and Venice had pizza specials for riders. The RAMBA rides are an annual event during the summer months.

