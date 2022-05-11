Advertisement

No severe injuries after 5 car pile-up in Kingsford Tuesday

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety responded to a crash blocking traffic at the intersection of Carpenter Ave. and Woodward Ave. at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved five cars that were blocking three of the four lanes of travel. Three of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation. They were treated and released Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection was cleared and open to traffic again around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted by the Iron Mountain Police Department and Integrity EMS.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

Taco meal
Brookridge Heights hosts taco bar for Gwinn seniors
Fire Danger is high across much of Wisconsin this weekend.
Kingsford Public Safety puts out backyard brush fire
UPDATE: Runaway juvenile found safe in Chocolay Township
Packers to host Cowboys in Week 10 game at Lambeau Field