No severe injuries after 5 car pile-up in Kingsford Tuesday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety responded to a crash blocking traffic at the intersection of Carpenter Ave. and Woodward Ave. at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved five cars that were blocking three of the four lanes of travel. Three of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation. They were treated and released Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection was cleared and open to traffic again around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted by the Iron Mountain Police Department and Integrity EMS.

