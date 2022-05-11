No injuries reported after Traverse City small plane crash

Advertisement

No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City
No injuries reported in small plane crash in Traverse City
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed Tuesday evening in Traverse City, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 5:37 p.m. on the grounds of the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, Grand Traverse 911 said. The grounds are a 45-acre (18.2-hectare) park.

No injuries were reported in the crash, the 911 center said.

According to the Federal Aviation Authority, the plane is a four-seat, single engine Cessna 172 registered to Northwestern Michigan College, a community college in Traverse City that has an aviation program.

The civic center is near the approach for a runway at Cherry Capitol Airport.

