Munising Memorial its first annual Women’s Health Fair

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Local vendors gathered at the Munising Memorial Hospital lobby Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its first Women’s Health Fair.

One of the hospital’s family nurse practitioners, Dana Vix was featured as a guest speaker. She said the event aimed to raise awareness of different local resources.

“Vendors are just bringing awareness to females of the services that are available in the community here at the hospital, including preventative services for females such as cancer screenings, mammograms, and bone scans,” Vix said.

Several different groups participated to showcase their personalized resources. Upper Peninsula Health Plan was just one of them. It displayed a variety of information ranging from cancer screenings to life tips.

“We have information on general cancer screenings like cervical cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer. We also have on shared decision making and we also have information on just tips that we can do better ourselves every day,” UPHP Clinical Coordinator, Renee Anderton said.

Vix said Munising Memorial has a wide variety of resources like its radiology department. Vix is also a U.P. native, and said she was happy to be the guest speaker of the event today and is looking forward to next year.

“Oh it’s great, I feel empowered to do it and bringing this right to my community, I’m already looking forward to it and thinking of new ideas and other things we can bring next year,” Vix said.

There is not a tentative date set for next year, but it will be held after Mother’s Day.

