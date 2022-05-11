Morning fog followed by warmth ahead of next round of storms

Areas of fog will be around early in the morning. Otherwise, we’re looking at a dry day in the midst of this active week. Our next system is developing in Colorado. The warm front will move across the U.P. tomorrow and as it does so a strong southerly wind flow will develop. It will bring in more heat and humidity. We could end up with some record-breaking highs as temperatures will be at least 10-20° above average for the end of the week. Aside from this, the pattern will be unsettled. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move in tonight through tomorrow. A few could reach severe limits with strong winds and small hail. This is mainly possible for the western U.P. because they’ll weaken as those storms move east.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, upper 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, especially in the west. Otherwise, toasty and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s west, upper 70s east

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s west, upper 70s east

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Sunday: A few lingering showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 50s to around 60°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 40s in the north, low to mid 50s south

