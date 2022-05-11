Advertisement

Marquette Baking Co reopens retail location, updates storefront with expanded offerings

The bakery is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The Marquette Food Co-op-owned was closed over the past year, but the co-op had been selling select breads and cookies during that time(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The doors to the Marquette Baking Co are open to customers once again.

The bakery’s general manager Caben McKendrick explains that decision and shows off what’s new at the shop.

The Marquette Baking Co just reopened its retail shop... here's what's new.

Here’s what’s in store for customers this summer:

Marquette Baking Co is expanding its offerings this summer.

Marquette Baking Co is located at 117 W. Baraga Ave. Marquette. Its current hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

