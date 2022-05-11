Marquette Baking Co reopens retail location, updates storefront with expanded offerings
The bakery is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The doors to the Marquette Baking Co are open to customers once again.
The bakery’s general manager Caben McKendrick explains that decision and shows off what’s new at the shop.
Here’s what’s in store for customers this summer:
Marquette Baking Co is located at 117 W. Baraga Ave. Marquette. Its current hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
