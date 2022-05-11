Advertisement

Marquette Arts and Culture Center hosts annual high school art show

By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center is hosting its annual high school art show. The exhibit showcases the art of high schoolers from Marquette Senior high school, Negaunee, and Ishpeming high school.

The art ranges from drawings to ceramic sculptures and even a hand-woven rug.

More than 100 local student artists are featured in the exhibit. The reception for the artists is tomorrow from 6 to 8 at night. The exhibit is located in the deo gallery in the basement of the Peter White Library. The exhibit will be up through the end of May.

