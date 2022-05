KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety responded to a grass fire that spread to nearby trees on South Ave. at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers found a brush fire in the backyard of a residence and were able to extinguish it quickly.

The homeowner was cited by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for illegal burning.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.