Kevin Hines plans to speak to U.P. schools Thursday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday an award-winning brain health advocate is visiting several U.P. schools.

Kevin Hines will be visiting schools to discuss the importance of mental health. Hines attempted to take his own life at the golden gate bridge and is one of 34 to survive the fall. The group that will host the event is the Alger County Communities That Care. LMAS harm reduction Registered Nurse, Monica Eriksen said that mental health is important now more than ever.

“Mental health is so important and it is something that a lot of people don’t talk about because of the stigma of it so we’re putting on the presentation to raise awareness of mental health and talking about suicide is ok and it’s good to talk about things to prevent any tragedies in our community,” Eriksen said.

The main event will be held at Mather Elementary school auditorium at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.

