Advertisement

Kevin Hines plans to speak to U.P. schools Thursday

Kevin Hines to speak at UP schools
Kevin Hines to speak at UP schools(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday an award-winning brain health advocate is visiting several U.P. schools.

Kevin Hines will be visiting schools to discuss the importance of mental health. Hines attempted to take his own life at the golden gate bridge and is one of 34 to survive the fall. The group that will host the event is the Alger County Communities That Care. LMAS harm reduction Registered Nurse, Monica Eriksen said that mental health is important now more than ever.

“Mental health is so important and it is something that a lot of people don’t talk about because of the stigma of it so we’re putting on the presentation to raise awareness of mental health and talking about suicide is ok and it’s good to talk about things to prevent any tragedies in our community,” Eriksen said.

The main event will be held at Mather Elementary school auditorium at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

The NWF is one of many groups in opposition to Enbridge’s oil pipeline which runs through the...
Wildlife Federation questions Line 5 one year after state orders closure
First annual Munising Women Health Fair
Munising Memorial its first annual Women’s Health Fair
RAMBA Riders
RAMBA kicks off Wednesday rides in downtown Ishpeming
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 05/11/2022