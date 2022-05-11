Google Classroom researches collect feedback from students and teachers

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - 20 researchers from Google traveled to Dickinson County to conduct research this week.

Google staff said Breitung Township Schools is the only district in the U.P. participating in the Google Classroom Pilot Program.

Students and staff test new features to the program while researchers take notes. Google Classroom has over 100 million users and the research team is here to identify issues. Technology in the classroom has become a necessity.

“Since COVID and the adoption of new technology, teachers are using it more and more. For us it is about creating the tech to meet their current needs as the landscape evolves,” said Amanda Rosenburg, Google Classroom Team Leader & Research Manager.

Rosenburg graduated from Kingsford High School in 2002. The research team will continue to collect data and shadow students until Friday. Then they will analyze their research and make improvements to Google Classroom.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.