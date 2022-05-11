Gaastra, Ontonagon awarded grants to upgrade infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Gaastra and the village of Ontonagon were granted funds from the state for infrastructure upgrades and public safety enhancements.

On Wednesday, during Economic Development Week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a total of $3 million awarded to 11 municipalities that will help move the municipality toward financial stability.

“Today’s grants will help protect public safety and enhance infrastructure in nearly a dozen communities across Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I want families feel safe at home in the streets. And as a governor focused on the kitchen-table issues, I want high-quality roads, bridges, and water infrastructure so people can get to where they need to go safely and have access to clean, safe drinking water. The projects being funded today will help us keep getting things done for our hardworking people and resilient communities. Together, we will protect public safety and improve infrastructure, building on our growing economic momentum as we keep moving Michigan forward.”

For fiscal year 2022, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $2.5 million for the program, with a $500,000 carryover from the previous fiscal year. The Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program has a $2 million cap per municipality and grants are awarded based on applications submitted by the municipality.

Gaastra was given $103,200 and Ontonagon $216,287 both for water system enhancement through the replacement of water meters.

Visit the State of Michigan’s website for a full list of awards.

