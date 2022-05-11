Free HHW pick-up in Marquette Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you have old paint cans cluttering your garage?

Marquette County Solid Waste Management is collecting hazardous household waste, or HHW, Thursday.

Bring your old paint, bleach, oil-based products, and gas to Marquette’s rubbish and compost site on Pioneer Road between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Hazardous waste is not suitable for landfills.

“It’s important to dispose of HHW like this because we don’t want it to go in the landfill and have any type of leaching into the water that we treat out here,” said Josh Wales, MCSWM Materials Management Supervisor.

MCSWM asks that you please bring your waste in the original packaging, or mark what it is on the container.

The next HHW pick-up in Marquette will be in July.

