Dickinson Hospital renews blood drives with new supplier

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new sponsor hosted its first blood drive at Dickinson Hospital today.

Over 50 volunteer donors gave blood back to their community today. The Community Blood Center and Dickinson Hospital, now a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System, reached an agreement for blood supply in November.

“We chose to partner with this organization to try and really sure up our local supply through local resources. That is helping people who live and work in this community,” said Chuck Nelson, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson Chief Administrative Officer.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcomed the community blood center to the hospital. However, the non-profit group is familiar with the area. It has run blood drives at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center for several years.

“It has been probably four years since they have run drives here. The employees really want to give back and help establish a reliable and safe blood supply,” said Tina Ferron, Community Blood Center Business Development Representative.

The Appleton, Wisconsin-based organization partners with more than 40 hospitals across northern Wisconsin, and the U.P. Ferron says for every pint of blood donated, three lives could be saved.

Right now, O- is one of the blood types needed the most.

“One person every two seconds in the United States needs blood. That is one person walking into a hospital out of seven,” Ferron said. “I don’t think people understand that the blood has a shelf life of only 42 days and it can only come from a volunteer donor.”

All the blood collected today will travel back to Appleton to be processed and tested but will return to Dickinson County in the coming weeks.

“When you distill the need and condense it around a community, it drives home the importance of it,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he hopes to run a blood drive with the community blood center once a quarter.

