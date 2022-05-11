Chocolay Township Police requesting information about 16-year-old runaway

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -The Chocolay Township Police Department received a report of a juvenile runaway and is requesting your assistance. Investigators say the juvenile, Tanner Joel Snow left his home Sunday, the 8th, and has not returned or contacted his family.

Tanner is 16 years old, described as 5′08″ 140 lbs. blond hair and wears glasses. It was reported that he was wearing a white “MTV” hoodie and yellow “Nike” shoes. He was carrying a pink backpack and riding a bright green bicycle. Police say Tanner likes to wear a lot of “bling” gold chains and such.

Tanner left his home of his own will and no foul play is suspected. If you know of his whereabouts please contact Central Dispatch, 906-475-9912 or the Chocolay Township Police Department, 906-249-4040.

