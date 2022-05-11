Advertisement

Brookridge Heights hosts taco bar for Gwinn seniors

Taco meal
Taco meal(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn seniors were treated to a taco bar Wednesday.

Brookridge Heights visited the Forsyth Senior Citizens Center to serve tacos with beans, rice, guacamole, and more.

This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge is doing 2022 acts of goodness throughout this year.

Brookridge Heights says this event was a great way to make seniors feel more connected to the community.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get out and get back engaged in the community, as well as getting our seniors connected. And a free meal is something that everyone appreciates,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights Executive Director.

The next stop on Brookridge’s Grateful Giveback campaign will be in June at the Ishpeming Senior Center.

