Bodybuilder Caitlin Short competing to be on cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine

First round voting ends Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 P.M. EST
Caitlin Short (middle) is competing to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.
(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan: the Canal Run is looking for participants and volunteers, the Ahmeek Coppermine Camp is open for the season, the Stamp Hunger event returns this Saturday, and Keweenaw Co-Op moves forward with its new location plan.

Race to 1,000, Ahmeek Coppermine Camp, Stamp Hunger returns, and Keweenaw Co-op.

Also today... bodybuilder Caitlin Short is currently ranked first in her competition group for a cover spot in Muscle and Fitness Hers Magazine.

Bodybuilder Caitlin Short is competing to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS Magazine.

First-round voting ends May 12th at 7:00 P.M. EST. The top 15 women will move onto the second round.

You can vote for Caitlin Short to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine.

You can vote for Short here.

...or take a mindfulness break, play phoodle, or send running song suggestions to Elizabeth or Tia.

Mindfulness breaks, phoodle, and what's on repeat.

