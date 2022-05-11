Another round of scattered showers, t-storms through Thursday morning

A strong Colorado-based system approaches Western Upper Michigan Wednesday night, spreading rain and thunderstorm chances towards the Eastern U.P. through Thursday. For the West and Central U.P., with its close proximity to the low pressure system, a few of the thunderstorms can become severe and produce large hail and gusty winds. The system lifts northeast of the region Thursday midday, a brief break from rain and thunderstorms before ramping up again in during the heat of Thursday afternoon.

For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Rainy, stormy conditions continue Friday through Sunday as a Northern Plains frontal system sweeps west through east over the region.

Temperatures overall trend above seasonal this week with record-breaking high temperatures possible Thursday and Friday, followed by a cooldown period next week as the jet stream dips south of the Upper Peninsula.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms; continued warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain showers early then diminishing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

