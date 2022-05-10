Advertisement

You can learn about pets, and help clean-up UPAWS

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bill Brutto, the Executive Director for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, says there are open spots for Saturday’s Youth Service Day. Click here for more information.

Another event coming to UPAWS is Pet Patrol. This begins on May 17. Learn how to care for pets and animal safety, and even help the local shelter animals!

This program is FREE and open to all Marquette County youth ages 5-19. Brought to you by Marquette County 4-H and the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. Click here for more information.

