Woman missing from assisted living facility in Marquette County

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 65-year-old woman with cognitive issues is missing from an assisted living facility in Marquette County.

The MSP says Helen Elizabeth Kontio is 5′4″ and 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gold shirt, blue jean capri pants, white tennis shoes, and a dark blue jacket.

Kontio is a resident of the Marigold Assisted Living Facility in Palmer and was last seen outside the facility at approximately 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Kontio suffers from cognitive/psychological issues and is believed to still be in Marquette County.

If you see her, call the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

