Woman missing from assisted living facility in Marquette County

Helen Elizabeth Konito
Helen Elizabeth Konito(MSP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 65-year-old woman with cognitive issues is missing from an assisted living facility in Marquette County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post are asking for assistance with finding a 65 year-old woman from the Palmer area who is missing.

The MSP says Helen Elizabeth Kontio is 5′4″ and 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and gold shirt, blue jean capri pants, white tennis shoes, and a dark blue jacket.

Kontio is a resident of the Marigold Assisted Living Facility in Palmer and was last seen outside the facility at approximately 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Kontio suffers from cognitive/psychological issues and is believed to still be in Marquette County.

If you see her, call the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

