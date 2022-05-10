The UPside - May 9, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The week’s UPsider is the U.P. Pink Power group organized a 17-mile walk to raise money for people going through difficult times.

On April 30, over 300 people walked from the Knotty Pine in Arnold to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. There are 22 pit stops along the way with food, snacks and beverages and fun. This year’s event broke records raising over $49,000.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.