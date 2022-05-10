Advertisement

The UPside - May 9, 2022

U.P. Pink Power organizes annual 17-mile walk to raise money for those in need.
U.P. Pink Power is this week's UPsider.
U.P. Pink Power is this week's UPsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The week’s UPsider is the U.P. Pink Power group organized a 17-mile walk to raise money for people going through difficult times.

On April 30, over 300 people walked from the Knotty Pine in Arnold to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. There are 22 pit stops along the way with food, snacks and beverages and fun. This year’s event broke records raising over $49,000.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

U.P. Pink Power is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 9, 2022
The Negaunee Choral society is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 2, 2022
The Negaunee Choral society is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 2, 2022
This week's Upsiders are the volunteers that helped with community vaccination clinics
The UPside - April 27, 2022