UPAWS and 4-H plan outdoors and educational youth programs

The groups have ‘spring cleanup’ and ‘pet patrol’ educational events set for May.
UPAWS Pet Patrol program poster
By Vinny La Via
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is looking to get kids involved.

UPAWS is partnering with the Marquette County 4-H to put on two different youth programs in May.

Saturday, May 14 the groups have a spring cleanup to celebrate Global Youth Service Day. Kids and their parents are invited to help plant flowers and clean up dog walking trails near the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.

The groups have a pet patrol educational event set for Tuesday, May 17. It will teach kids about a different animal every Tuesday until June 21.

“We wanted to be able to provide different programs for the community and we believe these are great programs that we can have for kids,” UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto said. “We hope that this helps with pet retention so they know how to take care of their animals and they can maybe even teach something to their parents.

UPAWS is also wrapping up the empty the shelters event on Sunday, May 15. Cats and small critters are $5 and dogs are $25 to adopt until then.

The programs are open for anyone aged 5 to 19. The spring cleanup currently has 18 families signed up.

To register for either event, visit the UPAWS website.

