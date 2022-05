MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 1:40 p.m., Tuesday power has been restored to the TV6 transmitter.

The TV6 transmitter lost power due to high winds Monday night. The over-the-air signal is still down.

This will continue to affect viewers that watch live television with an antenna.

UPPCO is working on restoring service.

