Thunderstorms to develop later

A cold front is moving into the area. Ahead of it showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, especially in the central and eastern counties. An isolated storm could reach severe limits producing hail and wind gusts around 60mph. Then, for the end of the week, we’re looking at the heat ramping up along with the humidity. A cooler air mass moves in after our second system moves through.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the central and eastern counties this afternoon through the evening

>Highs: Mid 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and above normal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers/thundershowers. Plan on a toasty and muggy day

>Highs: 80s west, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Very warm and humid with scattered showers/thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s west, 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Scattered showers, warm and muggy

>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s elsewhere

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lingering showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

