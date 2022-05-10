Scattered t-storms through Tuesday evening

Daytime heat and a frontal boundary have combined to spark scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in the U.P. Storms are capable of producing small hail, gusty winds and brief downpours. Isolated intense storms also possible to produce large hail, damaging gusts and a slight chance of a tornado. Storms are tracked to move northeast at 35-40 mph. Seek shelter if necessary. Download the free TV6 & FOX UP Weather App and stay tuned to TV6 for any severe weather updates.

For the latest weather alerts, visit https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Patchy fog and sunny breaks Wednesday following frontal system passage. Then, a strong Colorado-based system approaches Western Upper Michigan late Wednesday night, spreading rain and thunderstorm chances into the Eastern U.P. through Thursday. Rainy, stormy conditions continue Friday through Sunday as a Northern Plains frontal system sweeps west through east over the region.

Temperatures overall trend above seasonal this week, followed by a cooldown period next week as the jet stream dips south of the Upper Peninsula.

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog then chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms; continued warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain showers early then diminishing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. showers and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.