Registration opens for DNR’s summer Becoming an Outdoors-Woman programs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for two “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” summer weekend programs, set for June 3-5 in Marquette County and Aug. 26-28, in Roscommon County.

“We’re excited to bring BOW back to the Lower Peninsula in August at the DNR’s Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center on Higgins Lake,” said Michelle Zellar, BOW coordinator. “This unique location enables us to offer all the recreational safety certificate classes, including off-road vehicle safety, which we haven’t been able to offer in some years.”

The summer BOW program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and offers instruction in more than 20 types of activities, including kayaking, wilderness first aid and survival, lake fishing, mountain biking, canning and preserving wild game, shooting sports, boating, basic and advanced land navigation and introduction to bird hunting with dogs.

“Becoming an Outdoors Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace,” Zellar said. “The emphasis is on the enjoyment, fun and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another.”

Volunteer BOW instructors provide basic and advanced teaching that is tailored to each participant’s individual ability, helping participants learn the basics in a short amount of time.

This summer will mark the 25th anniversary of BOW in the Upper Peninsula. The program has provided quality gatherings for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

“The summer program typically fills quickly, so early registration is encouraged,” Zellar said.

The $225 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies. The deadline for registration is May 23. A limited number of partial BOW scholarships are available to help low-income participants with the cost of registration. The scholarship application deadline is May 16.

Class information and registration materials are available online at Michigan.gov/BOW . Registrations must be mailed, with payment, to the DNR Newberry Customer Service Center stated on the form.

For more information on the summer BOW program, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR Customer Service Center in Newberry at 906-293-5131 ext. 4004, or by e-mail at DNRBOW@michigan.gov .

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.