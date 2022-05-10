Advertisement

Outages continue throughout western U.P. Tuesday

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High winds continue to sweep through Upper Michigan leaving many people without power.

UPPCO, Marquette Board of Light and Power and We Energies are still reporting multiple outages Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date with UPPCO on its Twitter.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report downed lines to your electric utility or local law enforcement. Click here for more power outage safety and preparation tips.

