Outages continue throughout western U.P. Tuesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High winds continue to sweep through Upper Michigan leaving many people without power.

UPPCO, Marquette Board of Light and Power and We Energies are still reporting multiple outages Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date with UPPCO on its Twitter.

Crews are continuing their restoration efforts this morning. Please be vigilant and avoid all downed power lines and electrical equipment. Trees and branches that are contacting electrical equipment may be energized as well. — UPPCO (@UPPCO) May 10, 2022

Remember to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report downed lines to your electric utility or local law enforcement. Click here for more power outage safety and preparation tips.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.