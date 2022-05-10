Outages continue throughout western U.P. Tuesday
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High winds continue to sweep through Upper Michigan leaving many people without power.
UPPCO, Marquette Board of Light and Power and We Energies are still reporting multiple outages Tuesday morning.
Remember to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report downed lines to your electric utility or local law enforcement. Click here for more power outage safety and preparation tips.
