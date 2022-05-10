Advertisement

Ore Dock Brewing Co. named best in Michigan by Yelp users

Customers make a toast at Ore Dock Brewing Company.
Customers make a toast at Ore Dock Brewing Company.(WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is American Craft Beer Week and to celebrate Yelp analyzed its data to find out the best independent breweries in each state.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette was recognized by Yelp as the best independent brewery in Michigan.

Yelp specified that an independent brewery means that less than 25% of the brewery is controlled by a beverage alcohol industry member – that is not itself a craft brewer, and a brewer meaning they have a TTB Brewer’s Notice and make beer.

To celebrate Ore Dock took to Facebook to share their favorite bad review.

