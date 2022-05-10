Negaunee Public Library dedicates plaque to biggest supporter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County library celebrated the life of one of its biggest supporters Tuesday.

The Friends of the Negaunee Public Library held a ceremony to dedicate a plaque to Jeanne Sandstrom commemorating her years of service and dedication to the library. Sandstrom helped found the library’s Friends group, and also served for a decade on the library advisory board. She passed away last December.

The Friends of the Negaunee Public Library is a nonprofit organization that helps the library with funding and efficacy.

“Jeanne Sandstrom and the Friends of the Public Library have made so much possible here at the Negaunee Public Library through their book sales and other ways that they’ve helped,” said Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library Director.

Friends of Sandstrom remember her as a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed.

