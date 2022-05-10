Advertisement

Negaunee plans overhaul of township park

Negaunee Township Park
Negaunee Township Park(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township children may be enjoying a new playground soon. The township is planning a complete overhaul and renovation of its park at the Negaunee Township Community Center. The existing park does not comply with current safety standards.

The new park’s theme will be mining infrastructure and history.

The park will be all-inclusive, so all children in Negaunee will have a place to safely play and socialize.

“We’ve got a lot of active, young children in this community. To be able to offer them a place to play, and a safe playground for them to grow and develop their social skills seems to be one of the most desirable aspects of being a Negaunee Township resident,” said Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager.

Negaunee has raised about $150,000 of the roughly $800,000 goal for the project. About $50,000 came from the township’s Recreation Committee and about $100,000 came from the State’s marijuana excise tax. The rest is expected to come from the American Recovery Act fund and donations from the community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

(WLUC Image)
UPDATE: Power restored to TV6′s transmitter
Becoming an Outdoor Woman program
Registration opens for DNR’s summer Becoming an Outdoors-Woman programs
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan House votes to put term limits proposal on ballot
The Republican primary election for the 108th district is set for August.
Republican primary election for 108th set for August