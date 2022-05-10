Negaunee plans overhaul of township park

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Township children may be enjoying a new playground soon. The township is planning a complete overhaul and renovation of its park at the Negaunee Township Community Center. The existing park does not comply with current safety standards.

The new park’s theme will be mining infrastructure and history.

The park will be all-inclusive, so all children in Negaunee will have a place to safely play and socialize.

“We’ve got a lot of active, young children in this community. To be able to offer them a place to play, and a safe playground for them to grow and develop their social skills seems to be one of the most desirable aspects of being a Negaunee Township resident,” said Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager.

Negaunee has raised about $150,000 of the roughly $800,000 goal for the project. About $50,000 came from the township’s Recreation Committee and about $100,000 came from the State’s marijuana excise tax. The rest is expected to come from the American Recovery Act fund and donations from the community.

