Michigan House votes to put term limits proposal on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has voted to put before voters a constitutional amendment to revise the state’s legislative term limits law and require state elected officials to disclose their personal financial information. The state Senate was expected to follow suit later Tuesday.

A constitutional provision approved by voters in 1992 allows legislators to serve no more than 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms. The amendment would let them serve up to 12 years entirely in one chamber.

The initiative also would require lawmakers, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to file annual financial disclosure reports starting in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.