Advertisement

Michigan House votes to put term limits proposal on ballot

Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan House has voted to put before voters a constitutional amendment to revise the state’s legislative term limits law and require state elected officials to disclose their personal financial information. The state Senate was expected to follow suit later Tuesday.

A constitutional provision approved by voters in 1992 allows legislators to serve no more than 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms. The amendment would let them serve up to 12 years entirely in one chamber.

The initiative also would require lawmakers, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to file annual financial disclosure reports starting in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Elections.
Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan
Schoolcraft Co. Board
UPDATE: Documents reveal details of dispute between Schoolcraft County Magistrate and Chief Judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Vote here
UPDATE: Awaiting results from light spring elections in Upper Michigan
Jason Carr mug shot
Gwinn man arraigned in Otsego County for possession of Meth

Latest News

The Republican primary election for the 108th district is set for August.
Republican primary election for 108th set for August
The MSP urges teen highway safety.
MSP urges teen highway safety
Rehab bobcat makes its way back into the wild.
Rehab bobcat returns to wild
corte de energía
Outages continue throughout western U.P. Tuesday